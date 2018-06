MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for August delivery reached $72.91. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Wednesday rose 73 cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $72.18. The average price of Oman oil for July delivery has stabilised at $74.41. Meanwhile, Brent futures managed to stay above $75 a barrel.

