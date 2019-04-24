Crude prices at $73.90 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for June delivery reached $73.90. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined one cent from the price of Tuesday, which was $73.91. The average price of Oman oil for May delivery has stabilised at $66.98, thus $2.50 per barrel higher than April delivery. After jumping to 2019 highs earlier this week, world oil prices eased on signs that global markets remain adequately supplied. Brent traded at $74.26 per barrel, while US crude dipped 0.39 to $66.04 a barrel.

