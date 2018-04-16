Crude prices at $68.11 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for June delivery reached $68.11. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Monday declined 97 cents from the price of last Friday, which was $69.08. The average price of Oman oil for May delivery has stabilised at $63.31, thus 30 cents per barrel higher than April delivery. Meanwhile, Brent crude fell more than 1 per cent to $71.78 a barrel, with a rise in US drilling for new production also dragging on prices.

