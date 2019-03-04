Head stories 

Crude prices at $65.30 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for May delivery reached $65.30. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Monday declined $1.35 from the price of Friday, which was $66.65. The average price of Oman oil for March delivery has stabilised at $66.65, thus $2.03 per barrel higher than February delivery. Meanwhile, oil prices gained on Monday with Brent futures up 0.7 per cent at $65.51 a barrel. US crude rose 0.6 per cent to $56.15.

