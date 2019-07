MUSCAT: The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for September delivery reached $65.16. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose $1.02. The average price of Oman oil for July delivery has stabilised at $69.99, thus $1.17 per barrel lower than June delivery. Benchmark US crude futures prices have risen by almost $8.70 per barrel (17 per cent) since touching a recent low on June 12.

