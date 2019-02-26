Crude prices at $64.57 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for April delivery reached $64.57. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Tuesday fell by $2.28 from the price of Monday, which was $66.85. The average price of Oman oil fro March delivery has stabilised at $59.36, thus $2.03 per barrel higher than February delivery. Brent, the global oil benchmark, had clawed back around 50 cents to get back above $65 ahead of US trading while US West Texas Intermediate crude inched up to $55.50.

