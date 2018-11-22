Head stories 

Crude prices at $63.03 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that the price of Oman’s oil was down 24 cents compared to Wednesday’s price of $63.27. The price of Oman crude oil for January delivery reached $63.03. The average price of Oman oil for December delivery has stabilised at $80.20, thus 1.48 cents per barrel higher than November delivery. Meanwhile, US crude futures were down 8 cents at $54.55 a barrel after hitting a one-year low of $52.77 on Tuesday. Brent eased 15 cents to $63.33, off Tuesday’s low of $61.71. Gold prices rose, with spot prices at $1,227.98 an ounce.

