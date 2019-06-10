Crude prices at $61.97 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for August delivery reached $61.97. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose 71 cents from the price of last Friday, which was $61.26. The average price of Oman oil for June delivery has stabilised at $71.15, thus $4.18 per barrel higher than May delivery. Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club Opec and Russia should restrict supplies to current levels, with front-month Brent crude futures at $63.39 — 0.2 per cent above Friday’s close.

