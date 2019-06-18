Crude prices at $59.97 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for August delivery reached $59.97. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 73 cents from the price of Monday, which was $60.70. The average price of Oman oil for July delivery has stabilised at $69.99, thus $1.17 per barrel lower than June delivery. Meanwhile world crude oil prices slipped a further 0.8 per cent on Tuesday on global growth worries, although losses were capped by tensions in the Middle East after last week’s tanker attacks.

Related