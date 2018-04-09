Crude oil price reaches $64.72

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for June delivery on Monday reached $64.72. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 57 cents from the price of last Friday, which was $65.29. The average price of Oman oil for April delivery has stabilised at $63.01, thus $3.31 per barrel lower than March delivery. Meanwhile, oil prices edged up with Brent crude futures for June up 0.58 per cent to $67.49 a barrel, while US crude rose 0.53 per cent to $62.38 a barrel.

