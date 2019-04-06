Crucial meeting today

MUSCAT, APRIL 6 – A group of parents of ISWK students will meet with the chairman of the board of directors of Indian Schools in Oman on Sunday, sources said. The promoter schools are managed by their respective committees but they have to abide by the governing laws. “But as per the contractual agreements, fees collected by a promoter school from a student should not exceed 1.2 times or 20 per cent of the gross fees charged by the Indian School Muscat for the same standard,” an official source said. Parents are hoping for a solution to the unprecedented steep hike in the school fees announced for the academic year 2019-20.

As per its profile, ISWK has 6,500 students and 243 teachers on the roll. It also has a pre-school section consisting of two years. Meanwhile, the school sent out messages saying, “To avoid unnecessary confusion regarding school fee structure, a circular has been uploaded. We request you, not to be disturbed by social media postings. Please refer to our school website for clarity.” According to Ashraf, a parent, “discussions are underway on the issue among parents and we are looking forward to a solution at the meeting, which will be held tomorrow.”