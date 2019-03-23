Crucial EU and Oman talks on air transportation rights on Tuesday

MUSCAT, March 23 – To boost the air travel links with the countries in the West, the Sultanate will host the first round of air transport negotiations with the European Union on March 26 and 27, said the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA). The meeting is significant because it will help the civil aviation authorities in Oman to negotiate collectively for air traffic rights in various countries of the EU. “It is hoped that at the first round of negotiations, a comprehensive air transport agreement will be initiated with the EU member countries, which will replace the current bilateral air transport agreements between the Sultanate and each European country,” PACA said. The meeting will include representatives both from the European Commission and from a number of European Union member countries. The Omani side at the talks will include officials from PACA alongside the participation of the national carriers, including Oman Air.

