Crucial century lifts Aqib’s confidence

Muscat, Nov 18 – Aqib Ilyas, who opened for Oman, had a disappointing start to the World Cricket League (WCL) Division 3 in the Sultanate. Ilyas had a low-scoring patch, managing 11 against Singapore, 22 against Kenya and only 4 against Denmark, till the crucial game against USA.

“Despite my bad start to the tournament, our coach Duleep Mendis had supported me saying that ‘I am a big-match player..and I have the temperament for a big innings in a big match,’” the right-handed batsman, who struck the match-winning century against USA said.

Aqib who started as opener in the first three matches, came in at one down for the match to hit exactly 100 runs which included 10 boundaries and a six from 122 balls. The innings also enabled Oman to post a four-wicket win and secure the WCL Division 2 spot.

Ilyas said the encouraging words from the coach lifted his spirits.

“These words really lifted my confidence and against USA I was determined to play according to the merit of the ball. I just focused on my game and played according to the team’s needs,” the player told Oman Daily Observer.

Aqib said his innings against USA was really a reassuring one for him about his own capabilities.

“This century has lifted my confidence as a batsman. Thanks to Mendis and my teammates who stood by my side.”

Coach Mendis confirmed Ilyas’ words.

“It was a special knock under pressure for Ilyas. He was struggling for form and I have told him to play his game.”

“I assured him that he was a big-match player and his innings clearly shows his capability as one of Oman’s top players,” the Sri Lankan coach said.

Mr Consistent

Oman’s ever-reliable player Jatinder Singh made his own contribution as Oman swept the WCL Division 3 tournament by winning all their five matches.

Jatinder, who was consistent performer for Oman, scored 73 against Denmark, 41 against Singapore, 33 against Kenya, 42 against USA and 36 not out against Uganda.

“I was determined to do well at home. As hosts, we want to take advantage of the situation. Credit to the entire team and coaching staff. We managed to do well and qualify for the WCL Division 2,” the batsman said.

On his own form, Jatinder said he was just focusing by each match.

“I just played according to the team requirements in the matches,” Jatinder, whose 73 earned him the man of the match award against Denmark said.

His 42 against USA was also a vital one in the closely-fought match.

Anuroop Athiparambath