Crows have a point… much to learn from them!

Lakshmi Kothaneth –

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com –

Crows are intelligent birds. They are lively and busy, but they can also be aggressive. There are childhood memories of a crow pecking on the head, another incident where a crow snatched away food from the plate at a picnic.

They are definitely not shy of humans, at the same time humans are not excited about having them as pets. They are loud and bossy, but somehow there is an element of nostalgia when you think of the crows.

Crows are known to have become friends with people too. In the 70s and even in the 80s it was highly unlikely that one could spot a crow in Oman. As a child someone suggesting that they might have seen a crow in Seeb brought a lot of excitement.

So years later waking up to a cawing sound made me rush out to look. Sure enough there was a crow. For few years the population of crows have been visibly growing especially in the area of Muttrah sea front. Did the first ones arrive via the ocean vessels? Now it seems the crows have moved inward.

At the roundabouts again crows can be spotted chattering away and playing in water taking a dip and a sip once in a while. No one is going to feed them like they do for the pigeons. But crows are not going to be waiting to be fed either. They like their freedom far too much to be waiting around.

They are born scavengers for that matter. They find things and in a way might be keeping places clean.

Crows feature in many children’s stories as well. Most of these stories depict them to be the clever ones at times may be a bit too tricky.

A walk through Muttrah sea front gives you the experience of not just being with nature but it also lets you to be part of the setting and there they were gliding so close carefree who is around them. They make you wonder why would they would not be conscious like other birds or the cats who are forever being defensive thinking we are watching them and are about to take an action.

So from where does the confidence come? Could it be that while parrots and pigeons have to be smart enough to keep away from traps, the vibrant crows know there is no trap awaiting them? Is it because their greyish and black feathers make them common?

While the noisy myna are often referred to as pests, crows seem not to be bothered about what others think about them. Even the cuckoos are known to trick the crows by laying their eggs in the crow’s nests. When they hatch and begin to grow both birds are with black feathers. But when they learn to cry the cuckoo still would instinctively sing. The crows don’t seem to mind as the practice continues.

So it is just not the colour of the feather even the voice seemed to matter because if one were to hear a cuckoo one would stop at least for a second to admire the gentle call.

The crow does not seem to mind that either — crows go on with their lives. Enjoying life, calling out to family and friends, exploring until sunset. Then tomorrow is another day to fly around. They are strong and would not hesitate to give you a peck.

So there is so much to learn from a crow — no matter what you are. While you are at it make sure to celebrate life. They are quick learners and support each other when in danger, and together they are known as murder of crows.

According to researchers, crows are known to gather around a dead crow to study the cause of death and respond accordingly. They are quick learners and are known for their adaptability.

Except one factor leaves us wondering how come the crows don’t detect the cuckoo’s eggs. Or are they just accepting the little ones?

Adaptability is a skill we can all do with as most of us fight change, but if there is one quality that would qualify one for sustainability then it is adaptability.

When we accept the reality we have the mind to learn and adapt. While at it, do not forget to enjoy life.