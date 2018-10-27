Crowd favourite Hsu hopes to bring it home in Taiwan

Taipei: Home favourite Hsu Wei-ling bounced back from a first hole bogey Saturday to share the lead with the USA’s Nelly Korda going into the final round of the LPGA Taiwan Championship. Korda fired five birdies to card 69 at the par-72 Ta Shee Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan and chase down Hsu, who has basked in the encouragement from a crowd eager to see a local golfer win for the first time in five years. Jodi Ewart Shadoff’s hopes for a first tour victory after sparkling seven-under-par 65 opening round looked increasingly distant as she bogeyed the 11th to card 73.

She sits on 209, alongside fellow Englishwoman Bronte Law, American Megan Kang and Jin Young Ko of South Korea, who went bogey-free to equal her second round score of 69. Also at 209 was former world number one Lydia Ko, who shot a single birdie and bogey apiece. Ko has been back in the swing with six consecutive top-16 finishes, and finished in a seven-way tie for runner-up at the inaugural Buick LPGA event in Shanghai. — AFP