Croatia get first win after World Cup, Australia also successful

Berlin: Croatia got their first victory since the World Cup on Monday, an unconvincing 2-1 over minnows Jordan. Domagoj Vida headed the opening goal in the 24th and Matej Mitrovicmade it 2-0 in the 63rd. Baha Faisal Mohammad got a consolation goal for the visitors in Rijeka where World Footballer of the Year Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic were rested. Croatia had a stunning run into the World Cup final in Russia which they lost 4-2 against France. They then also failed to win in their next three games, with results including a 6-0 humiliation by Spain. Elsewhere, Graham Arnold had a winning start as Australia coach as the Socceroos coasted to a 4-0 win in Kuwait. An own goal from Khalid El Ibrahim and striker Apostolos Giannou gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead in Kuwait City before Tom Rogic and debutant Awer Mabil wrapped up matters. In another friendly, Saudi Arabia and Iraq drew 1-1. — DPA

