Cricket world praise Pakistan’s Abbas

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan’s newest wicket hunter Mohammad Abbas was showered with praise on Saturday after rocking Australia with 17 wickets in the two Tests in Abu Dhabi. The 28-year-old right arm pacer took his maiden ten-wicket haul, with 10-95 (5-33 and 5-62) in the second match for Pakistan’s biggest win of 373 runs in all Test cricket on Friday. The unassuming pacer had taken seven wickets in the drawn first Test in Dubai, finishing with 17 to earn the man-of-the-series award. Since his international arrival Abbas has been the toast of Pakistan’s Test attack.

He became the first Pakistani fast bowler to take ten wickets in a Test since Mohammad Asif did so against Sri Lanka at Kandy in 2006. Dale Steyn tweeted Abbas can rise to number one, a rank South African paceman held for many years. “I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming… Abbas,” Steyn, who could be on the opposing side when Pakistan start a Test series in South Africa in December. Former England batsman Michael Vaughan tweeted: “Having watched Abbas now for over a year… I have decided he would get me out every time within about 6 balls… The type of bowler i would poop my pants about… Thought I would let you all know…,” he tweeted.

Abbas took nine wickets in Ireland’s inaugural Test at Malahide before taking ten in two Tests against England on Pakistan’s tour in May-June this year. Abbas’s countrymen and legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were also impressed. “Awesome, Accurate and Advancing… Abbas… he bowled brilliant lengths to take ten wickets in the match… congrats young man… you have miles to go and I am convinced you will continue rising to become one of the best… all the best,” tweeted Wasim. — AFP