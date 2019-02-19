Credit Oman hosts Prague Club Committee meetings

The Export Credit Guarantee Agency (Credit Oman) recently hosted a series of specialist meetings for members of the Prague Club Committee. Taking part were 38 members representing a diverse mix of public, private and multilateral agencies with widely differing business models and products.

The majority of these come from smaller home markets – predominantly in Eastern and Central Europe, Middle East, Central Asia and African regions – with a common objective to support the diversification of national exports.

Deliberations focused on the following themes: Social Reporting Versus Marketing (Ensuring coherence between what we are and what we do); Internal Benchmarking (Key performance indicators); and Basel Regulations’ Indirect Effects on ECAs and Insurance Providers. A session on the Middle-East also addressed trends and developments in the region, credit risk underwriting, best practices for successful credit risk underwriting in the region, and claims and recoveries from a regional perspective.

Originally formed in1993, as a separate venture, the ‘Prague Club’ became the newest Committee of the Berne Union in May 2016, following a successful vote to integrate it into the Berne Union.

The Sultanate of Oman represented by Credit Oman has been a member of the Prague Club Committee since 2001.