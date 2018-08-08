Credentials copy of Turkish Ambassador

Muscat: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs received today a copy of credentials of Ayse Sozen Usluer, as extraordinary, plenipotentiary and appointed-ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Sultanate.

Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success in her tour of duty and the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress and growth.

The meeting was attended by Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Head of the Protocols Department. –ONA