Credentials copies of Lithuanian Ambassador received

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Renatas Norkus, as extraordinary, plenipotentiary and non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Lithuanian to the Sultanate. This came when Al Zarafi received him at the General Diwan of the ministry on Sunday. Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his new mission and the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress. The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of the East Europe Department and Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidy, Head of the Protocols Department. — ONA

