Creative Engineering, NDTC post wins

SALALAH: Creative Engineering and NDTC registered wins on the first day of the first knockout tournament organised by Oman Cricket Club Salalah last weekend. The tournament is divided into Senior Cup and Intermediate Cup. The A and B divisions from the league are playing in Senior Cup, while C and D division are competing in Intermediate Cup. There are 14 teams in Senior Cup and 10 teams in the Intermediate Cup. The champions and runners-up of the league gets level 1 exemption for Senior Cup

In Senior Cup competitions, Creative Engineering beat Divine Trading by 4 wickets, NDTC beat Abu Faris Travels & Tours by 18 runs and Ahbar Trading beat First Technology by 33 runs. In Intermediate Cup, Majan Mining beat Ittin Global by 3 wickets and Sabeel Al Khair defeated Muscat Pharmacy by 15 runs.

Brief scores — Senior Cup

Divine Trading 119-9 in 20 overs (Lloyd 40, Suhail 15; Tijo 4-23-3, Jithesh, Rizwan, Mithun and Shijith took 1 wicket each) lost to Creative Engineering 122-6 in 17.2 overs (Vijeesh 39 n.o., Sinu 28, Nimal Maxon 24; Pandi 4-22-3, Sujesh,Vinod and Robin took 1 wicket each); Man of the match: Vijeesh; Umpires: Sojan Devassy, Sakkir

NDTC 178-8 from 20 overs (Najeem 62, Iqbal 29, Ijaz 26; Jewel 4-23-3, Sumon 4-45-3) beat AbuFaris Tours & Travels 160-9 from 20 overs (Jewel 54 n.o., Shoiful 27, Hafiz 22; Syam 4-22-3, Najeem 4-36-2, Jayesh 2-22-2); Man of the match: Najeem and Jewel; Umpires: Ujwal Agarwal, Sanil

Ahbar Trading 188-8 in 20 overs (Abhijith 32, Abhishek Choudankar 29, Franklin 26, Wahid Gul 20 n.o.; Riju 4-31-3) bt First Technology 155-8 in 20 overs (Abhijith 36, Riju 32, Manoj 22 n.o.; Wahid Gul 4-23-4, Rajesh 2-34, Abhishek, Abhijith and Subhash took 1 wicket each); Man of the match: Wahid Gul; Umpires: Jamshad and Sinu

Intermediate Cup

Ittin Global 175-8 in 20 overs (Rameez 60 n.o., Saeed 34; Joby James 4-28-3, Rahmath 3-29-2) lost to Majan Mining 176-7 in 18.1 overs (Javeed 54 n.o., Shamim 21, Aqeel 33; Adil 4-18-3, Abiq 4-21-2); Man of the match: Javeed; Umpires: Nandakumar Pillai, Biji

Sabeel al Khair 127 all out in 18 overs (Muzammal 51; Waseem 4-25-5, Muzammal K 2-8-2) bt Muscat Pharmacy 111 all out in 19.4 overs (Rintu Hazra 29; Nomhi 4-20-4, Naeem 2-10-2); Man of Match Muzammal; Umpires: Nazeer Basit, Moin Pasha

(Round 2)

Al Zahf 142-5 in 20 overs (Sajan 55, Lenil 37 n.o., Pranav 4-30-2, Rakesh 4-23-2) lost to Al Dhaman 145-6 in 18.3 overs (Anoop 53, Mrijesh 33; Lenil 4-23-2); Man of the match: Anoop; Umpires: Zafar Iqbal, Prabhakar Pillai

