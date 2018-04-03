Crazy Challengers lift Junior Cup, Enhance upset Passage to India

MUSCAT: Spurred by Shaikh Akbar Gafar’s hurricane 52 off 23 balls, and Sajith Changanassery’s all-round exploits, FHD Crazy Challengers overcame a fighting Muscat Masters to steal a 4-wicket win in the T20 Junior Cup Knockout final at the Muscat Municipality ground 3 in Al Amerat.

Challengers’ captain Praveen Kumar received the Winner’s trophy from Pankaj Khimji, Senior Member Oman Cricket’s Board, who was the chief guest at the awards ceremony.

Batting first, Masters posted a sizeable 174 for 5 in 20 overs thanks to a stylish 69 off 50 by young Gaurav Honavar. Narendra Vandaria was the other notable scorer with 35 off 22. Gopakumar Gopal took 2 for 40.

Challengers got off to a brisk start and were happily placed at 99 for 2 in 7.5 overs before three quick wickets slowed things down. Challengers however overhauled the target in 18.1 overs, scoring 178 for 6. Apart from Gafar’s superb knock, opener Praveen Kumar scored a whirlwind 42 off 19. However, it was Sajith Changanassery who saw Chellangers home with an unbeaten 49 off 33. Bhavin Sampat bagged two wickets but conceded a whopping 48 runs in his 4 overs.

Sajith was declared man of the match of the final.

Brief scores: Muscat Masters 174 for 5 in 20 overs (Gaurav Honavar 69 – 6×4, Narendra Vandaria 35 – 6×4; Gopakumar Gopal 2-40) lost to FHD Crazy Challengers 178 for 6 in 18.1 overs (Shaikh Akbar Gafar 52 – 10×4, Sajith Chenganassery 49 not out – 6×4, Praveen Kumar 42 – 8×4; Bhavin Sampat 2-48) by 4 wickets

Enhance end season on a winning note

Riding on superb all-round performances by veteran Khawar Ali and young Wasim Ali, Enhance ended its season on a high with a consolation win against Passage to India (PTI) in the last game of Premier Division T20 League at the Ministry of Sports ground 1 on Monday.

PTI had already won the title by beating second-placed Assarain on Saturday. Enhance finished third in the five-team tournament.

Batting first, PTI was restricted to 147 for 8 in 20 overs. Sultan Ahmed (34 off 22) and Pruthvikumar Machhi (23 off 25) were the main scorers. Khawar led the bowling honours for Enhance, taking 3 for 19 while Wasim bagged 2 wickets for 23.

Enhance raced to the target in just 15.4 overs, scoring 151 for 4 thanks to brilliant batting by Wasim Ali (51 off 33) and Khawar Ali (45 off 32). Khurram Khan finished things off in style with a swashbuckling 34 not out off 13. Syed Amir Kaleem claimed two wickets for 24.

Brief scores: PTI 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Sultan Ahmed 34 – 4×4, Pruthvikumar Machhi 23 – 1×4; Khawar Ali 3-19, Wasim Ali 2-23) lost to Enhance 151 for 4 in 15.4 overs (Wasim Ali 51 – 2×4, 4×6, Khawar Ali 7×4, Khurram Khan 34 not out – 3×4, 2×6; Syed Amir Kaleem 2-24) by 6 wickets.

