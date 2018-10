MUSCAT: Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI) visited the Silver Clay Programme currently being implemented by PACI in cooperation with the Al Rafd Fund and the Arab Woman Organization. The chairperson of PACI reviewed the programme to ensure that the Omani craftswomen participating in the programme are acquiring new innovative skills and are honing their craftsmanship.

