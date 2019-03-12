Crafts expo continues

The second edition of the International Exhibition for Crafts Industries hosted by the Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Craft Industries, continued for the second day yesterday at Sahwa Park. The 4-day exhibition is seeing participation of 49 crafts people from 17 countries. The second day saw heavy footfall with visitors of all society segments flocking to the venue to experience a wide range of craft products and identify the experiences of these countries in the handicrafts field.

The participants expressed their opinions and impressions about the exhibited items and the exhibition in general lauding the efforts exerted by PACI in organising this event thus offering a rare opportunity for crafts people from many countries to gather at one place. The exhibition includes prominent crafts in silver, cotton, wool, pottery, leather, perfumes and incense, copper, silk and household items, jewellery and accessories, sculptures of bones, shells and wood, besides furniture.

Huda Ali Saad from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism in Bahrain said the Bahraini delegation is happy to participate for the first time in the with a wide range of crafts products of Bahrain. She added that this participation is a chance for them to learn from other countries’ experiences in the field of handicrafts.