Crafts exhibition gathers 49 int’l entities

Muscat, March 10 – The second edition of the International Exhibition for Crafts Industries kicked off on Sunday evening at Sahwa Park, Seeb. It was inaugurated by Dr Abdulmunim Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, in the presence of Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries as well as ambassadors of the participating countries. The exhibition, which extends for 4 days from 4 pm till 10 pm at Sahwa Park, witnesses a participation of 49 organisations from 17 countries.

Al Siyabiyah commented, “this gathering of 49 crafts organisations, including those in the Sultanate, is considered a recognition of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’s generous and continuous support of handicrafts sector. The event is characterized as ‘the most prominent’ among craft events in terms of participating countries and the number of visitors expected during these four days”.

The Sultanate, represented by the Public Authority for Crafts Industries, is taking part in the exhibition along with organisations from Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, Algeria, Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Iran, India, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and South Africa.

The exhibition includes prominent crafts in silver, cotton, wool, pottery, leather, perfumes and incense, copper, silk and household items, jewellery and accessories, sculptures of bones, shells and wood, besides furniture.