Crafts exhibition concludes

Muscat, March 13 – The four-day long international crafts exhibition at Al Sahwa Park, which attracted over 50,000 visitors concluded on Wednesday. The event organised by Public Authority for Craft Industries gathered more than 49 participants from 17 countries, including the Sultanate, showcased their crafts in silver, cotton, wool, pottery, leather, perfumes and incense, copper, silk and household items, jewellery and accessories, sculptures of bones, shells and wood, besides furniture. It is one of the most important initiatives of the PACI that supports artisans and provides them a rich atmosphere for production.

The exhibition, organised by the Authority, has highlighted Omani craftsmanship, enhanced the value of craftsmen through making them pioneers in terms of innovation and creativity. Mohamed Chanoffi, a craftsman specialised in ceramic industries from Algeria, said “The exhibition gave us a chance to get to know other craftsmen, which adds much to our experience. In addition, the exhibition has raised our marketing knowledge. I would like to thank all supervisors for the good organisation and attention given to participants.