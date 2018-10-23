Local 

Crackdown on fishing of abalone

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: As part of its efforts to prevent illegal fishing, the inspection team of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Dhofar Governorate seized 16 kg of fresh abalone. The team also seized a number of nets and other equipment that were used to catch lobsters during this period of ban. The ministry every year imposes trawling ban on certain categories of fish to protect and encourage their breeding. While issuing a strict warning against illegal fishing, the ministry called upon the public to abide by the regulations of protecting the aquatic wealth.

You May Also Like

Public-private tourism projects planned for North Batinah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Public-private tourism projects planned for North Batinah

IPA marks 40th anniversary

Oman Observer Comments Off on IPA marks 40th anniversary

Fun-filled summer programme at Saham concludes

Hammam Al Badi Comments Off on Fun-filled summer programme at Saham concludes