Dhaka: Bangladesh’s high court on Tuesday ordered authorities to send an arrested award-winning photographer to hospital for treatment, a lawyer said, after the veteran journalist and rights activist accused police of beating him up in custody.

Shahidul Alam, (Pictured) 63, a renowned Bangladeshi photographer, was arrested at his Dhaka residence by plainclothes policemen on Sunday after he went live with Al Jazeera speaking about the recent student protests rocking the country.

A lower court on Monday remanded him into custody for seven days after police pressed preliminary charges against him under the country’s controversial internet law. He was accused of making “false” and “provocative” comments during the nine days of unprecedented protests by teenagers and students over road safety that paralysed Dhaka until last weekend. — AFP

