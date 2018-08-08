Court initiates action against labour recruitment office

MUSCAT: A Court of First Instance has passed a judgement against a labour recruitment office that violated the Consumer Protection Act and the penalties included conviction, fine and imprisonment. As per the details, a consumer had come to an agreement with one of the labour recruitment offices for the supply of a domestic worker at the cost of RO 1,500. The worker refused to work at the consumer’s home who was subsequently given a replacement. The new worker was suffering from illness and the consumer returned her to the office and sought a refund. As the labour office failed to respond, a complaint was filed at the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP). The case was transferred to the Public Prosecutor who started investigation and referred it to the court that convicted the accused. “He shall be punished by imprisonment for a month and a RO 100. The licence to operate an expatriate labour recruitment Office will be suspended for one year and the company will return a total of RO 900 to the consumer.

