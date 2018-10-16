Counter attack successful at war games

MUSCAT: As part of the plans laid down for the Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) war games, the ground force reserve carried out counter attacks against “enemy” forces with the participation of the air and marine forces. The counterattack followed the joint forces implementation of the defensive battle management as part of the exercise’s events by both the ground force and the marine force. The counterattack was implemented successfully due to the precise planning by the integrated joint forces.

The efficient manoeuvrability and swift movement of the reserve force was manifested in launching a quick counterattack against the presumed enemy while accurately implementing the stages of the counterattack in the presence of the efficient command and combat capabilities of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) as well as the other military and security forces. The forces showed excellent use of the weapons and military equipment possessed by the armed forces as part of the attention accorded by His Majesty, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The counterattack was witnessed by General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of Royal Office, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and manager of Al Shumookh 2 military exercise. — ONA

