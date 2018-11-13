Counselling conference kicks off

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University’s Student Counselling Centre organised a conference on counselling at SQU Conference Hall on Tuesday. Dr Suad bin Mohammed al Lawati, chairperson of the organising committee, said that the conference seeks to assess the counselling services, to learn about successful models and field experiences from different counselling centres and offices, and to identify counselling preventive programmes at counselling. “It also seeks to identify contemporary issues, challenges and difficulties in the field of counselling under the openness of knowledge, the investment of the Internet and social networks in counselling services from all fields of counselling.”

Related