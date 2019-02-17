Counselling complements education at school

Counselling or educational guidance is one of the key elements that complements education at schools. Counselling is to be within the context of learning values with proper educational guidance. Students not only need counselling in education, but also in other aspects of life: religious, social, emotional as well as personal life. Schoolchildren should be provided with proper guidance by parents, teachers, siblings or school’s social specialists. This will help them in their academic/personal lives and future planning.

Children seek guidance and sympathy far more than instructions. At some ages, students, either male or female, need someone as a role model as they develop their personalities. One of the significant stages in a person’s life in adolescence. Personalities of most children get shaped at this stage of life.

Hence, guidance is important at this time as it plays a significant role in enlightening them. Both learning and guidance is essential in order to achieve the core objective of educational process.

In order to ensure quality education, teachers, parents and government institutions should come together. That’s why a huge responsibility sits on the shoulders of career guidance specialists at schools.

It is their responsibility to work closely, especially with general diploma students, who will be joining higher educational institutions afterwards. Thus, they should guide students in a proper manner in pursuing specializations for higher studies.

Here comes the role of career guidance specialists in guiding students and serving as their advisers. Counselling and guidance sessions are a sort of relief and a change from daily routine and school experience.

For students, guidance and counselling classes encourage learning in a stress-free environment as no exams or homework tasks are required for such insightful sessions.

The process of guidance and counselling serves as a means of offering students a professional support for any challenge they face in their life which might impact their educational performance or social life.

All children need to be taught to unconditionally accept, approve, admire, appreciate, forgive, trust and ultimately, love their own person.

Guidance is a ‘must to obtain’ back-up that everyone should experience and take advantage of. Seeking counselling and guidance is not something one should be ashamed of.

Every now and then, students should be given special sessions of guidance and counselling either at school, college or university.

Today we need counsellors to be strong-willed and inspiring. I’m sure they can help students in the area of academics, and personal and social development too.

Counselling and guidance helps reduce students’ challenges and problems. Counsellors strive to ensure that students become productive. Studies have proved that students who attended counselling programmes had significantly “less inappropriate behaviour” and more positive attitude towards school than the other children.

Other studies have reported that counselling helps decrease hostile and aggressive behaviour in students. Always give people enough guidance to enable them to make decisions you want them to make. Don’t tell them what to do, but encourage them to do what is best for them.

Counselling is a way of enlightenment for people. It is a significant need not only for schoolchildren, but also for every person.

