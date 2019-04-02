Council team visits major Moroccan projects

RABAT: The Omani members of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee between the State Council and the House of Councillors, headed by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab, visited the province of Wazzan as part of their official visit to Morocco.

The delegation was greeted by Arab adviser Al Arabi Mahrashi, Head of the Moroccan side of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee, and the Chairman of the Lausanne Regional Council.

The team met with Mahdi Chalabi, Head of Wazzan province. During the meeting, they highlighted the brotherly relations between the Sultanate and Morocco and the prospects for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Mahdi Chalabi briefed the delegation about the region, located on the southern strip of Morocco’s Riff Mountains, the seventh region of Tangier, with the largest water reservoir in the country.

The delegation made a field visit to the region’s ‘Hydro peasant’ project, which aims to develop vegetable and milk production units in the region, improve farmers’ incomes and create additional value for the agricultural sector in the region.

The delegation also visited the city of Tangier, during which they met Mohammed Mahdiyeh and Tetouan al Hoceima.

The delegation includes the Omani Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the State Council, Shaikh Khalfan bin Khamis al Hashimi, Dr Ahmed bin Suleiman al Maimani, Khalfan Saleh Mohamed al Naabi, Dr Badria Ibrahim Khalfan al Shihi and Dr Abdullah bin Mubarak Salim al Shanfari.

