Council-Shura joint sessions drive development, prosperity

Muscat: Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council, said that the joint sessions between the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, which resolve the disagreement on legislations between the two councils, are in accordance with the Basic Law of the State. In an interview with ONA, he said the purpose of coordination between the two councils is to serve public interest as well as cooperation, which helps to achieve national goals and well-being for the Omani citizen, and accelerate the pace of development and prosperity.

The Secretary-General of the State Council stressed the two councils discussed all matters that would improve performance on proposing draft laws or amendments to the laws in force. He said the two councils coordinate on the delegations to the regional and international parliamentary associations as well as training. “The training centre of the Council of Oman hosts orientation programmes for members of the two councils as per the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.”

Dr Saeedi said State Council is actively involved in the preparation of Oman 2040. It has recently hosted officials from the Supreme Council for Planning to show a presentation on Oman 2040. The Council also hosted the heads of sectoral committees for the future vision and a number of those who are preparing it to show a presentation on the project. He said the the Council continues to discuss with officials of state bodies to highlight its work, plans and achievements in various fields, and to allow the members of the Council to express their views and opinions on them.

The Secretary General of the State Council said that the Council’s relations with its counterparts in other countries are inseparable from the context of the Sultanate’s foreign policy developed His Majesty the Sultan, which is based on respect for the sovereignty of other states, non-interference in their internal affairs, principles of justice and equality, resolution of disputes by peaceful means and promotion of common interests with the countries of the world. — ONA

