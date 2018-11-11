Council, Shura joint session on Tuesday

Muscat: Following the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the State Council will commence its fourth annual session on Monday.

On this occasion, Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary of State Council (pictured), extended his sincerest thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He noted His Majesty’s deepest interest and care for the Shura process in the Sultanate, which is progressing in a confident pace and contributes to the advancement and progress of Oman. It supports the overall development efforts in cooperation with the government, within the framework of the State institutions and law, of which the Council of Oman is one of its main pillars.

Dr Khalid said that the Council session is being held as the country is looking forward to the forty-eighth National Day, which celebrates remarkable development and achievements. It embodies the sentiment of loyalty to the nation and love and gratitude to the architect of the Blessed Renaissance, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

He added that, during the fourth session, the Council would continue to work to strengthen its contribution to national action through the exercise of its powers and competencies.

It will include strenuous efforts leading to a befitting conclusion of the sixth term thus enabling more accomplishments to add to the output of the last three sessions.

The last three sessions have resulted in the discussion and approval of several draft laws, studies, proposals and reports that support the Renaissance and development of Oman in many areas and fields, which is the result of concerted efforts exerted by the honourable Council members to discharge their responsibilities in order to achieve the desired objectives and meet the aspirations of the Council.

Dr Khalid said that under the terms of reference, the Council had carried out many activities aimed at enhancing its outreach in society and national development.

He added that the agenda for the first regular session includes the discussion of the proposal of the Committee of

Education and Research to study development of the regulation of special training institutions and discuss the proposal of the formation of two special committees to study strengthening the use of manpower in the public sector and the proposal to study the promulgation of a law to regulate the uses of biotechnology and its products for the protection of genetic data in the Sultanate.

Dr Khalid said that the session would discuss reports and would approve the minutes of its 10th to 14th Regular Sessions of the 3rd annual session of the sixth period.

He announced that the State Council will hold a joint session with Majlis Ash’shura on Tuesday to discuss the articles of divergence between the two councils on the draft law on the Selective Goods Tax.

