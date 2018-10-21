Council, Shura celebrate Omani women’s day

Muscat: The State Council and Majlis Ash’shura celebrated Omani Women’s Day on Sunday in a ceremony attended by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council and Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura and members from both the Councils.

The celebration, included the screening of a film documenting the journey of Omani women. Altaf bint Omar al Marhoon, the Assistant Secretary-General for Information and Research Centre delivered a speech, in which she confirmed that the celebration of the Omani Women’s Day recognises the high opportunities provided by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to promote the status and scientific empowerment of Omani women, since the start of the Blessed Renaissance. This has enabled her to reach her present stature and confirms the magnitude of her contribution to the various areas of progress of the nation and become an example- for others.

