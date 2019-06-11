Council releases book on achievements in education

Muscat: The Education Council recently released a book, which seeks to document some of the achievements in the education sector in the Sultanate since the beginning of the Blessed Renaissance. This book also celebrates the achievements of a modern Renaissance based on a wise vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the future. This book traces the progress of the achievements in the fields of education, training and rehabilitation. The book has been enriched with a number of photographs of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

