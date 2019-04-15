Council panel discusses biotech regulations

MUSCAT: The Special Committee of the State Council discussed at its 7th meeting on Monday the proposal to regulate the application of biotechnology and its products and the protection of genetic data in the Sultanate. The meeting, headed by Dr Wafa Salim Ali al Harrasi, was held in the presence of the committee members and the Secretariat staff. The committee hosted Najeeb A al Rawas, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA); Dr Thuraya Said al Sariri, Assistant Director General of nature conservation in MECA; and Saleh al Saadi, Head of Biodiversity Development Section at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs.

The meeting was held to make consultations on the topics related to the study, including legislation regulating the use of biotechnology and genetic data protection, regulating the circulation and protection of genetic material, regulating the use and impact of biological applications and scientific research in the field of biotechnology. The committee reviewed the types of materials, samples and genetic data within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, the applications resulting from its work in biotechnology, legislation and regulations governing the imported genetically modified food products, and the genetically modified food products within the Sultanate.