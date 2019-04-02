Council okays study of Omani drama role

MUSCAT: The State Council on Tuesday approved the study of the Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism on “The role of Omani Drama in Society (Theatre as a Model)”. It also approved the recommendations of the Joint Committee of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura on articles bearing variation regarding the “Draft law of Statistics and Information” and ‘Unified law regulating the activity of companies and private institutions working in the field of urgent mail and parcels to the GCC States”.

The council approved the proposal that the Economic Committee desires to study the “Framework and determinants of the draft Public Debt Law” and approved the proposal that the Social Committee wishes to study the Revision of the Law on Marine Pollution Control promulgated by Royal Decree No 34/74’. Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri chaired the 8th regular session, attended by council members and the Secretary-General of the Council.

Dr Al Mantheri extended his greetings to the members on Isra and Miraj anniversary and prayed for good health and well-being of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and for the Omani people goodness and blessings. Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Meshaqi, Head of the Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism, explained that the proposal on the role of Omani drama in society aims to study all aspects related to the Omani theatre, identify its challenges, and propose solutions. It also identifies the role of government, private and public institutions and bodies in supporting and supplying the Omani theatre with technical specialised cadres and suggest ways to revitalise the theatrical movement and maximise its potential.

The study recommended the re-establishment, organisation and structuring of theatre and drama sector, the establishment of a national theatre in Muscat and governorates. It also recommended the creation of an institution within the National Theatre to rehabilitate the required national cadres in the field of theatre and drama, and ensure the independence of the theatre association to supervise the theatrical activity, and the integration of the civil theatrical troupes under its umbrella.

It underlined the importance to align theatre and drama with the Omani dimensions and to ensure the continuity of the theatrical seasons and distribution throughout the year, and confirmation of the importance of the continuation of the School of Theatre Festival as well as the intensification of media coverage of theatrical activities.

The council approved the proposal after extensive discussions, with the formation of a drafting committee to include the comments of the members.

PUBLIC DEBT LAW: After that, the council discussed and approved the proposal that the Economic Committee desires to perform entitled “Framework and determinants of the draft Public Debt Law”.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Head of the Economic Committee, explained that the committee considered the importance of studying the framework and determinants of the draft law on public debt, taking into account the challenges of the national economy, and that it works to ensure the stability of public finances. He noted that governments follow many plans and approaches to reduce the rise of public debt and reduce its negative effects on the economy, by putting in place the necessary controls in all matters and pointed out that there are many countries in the region that have a Public Debt Law.

ACT REVISION: The council discussed and approved the desired proposal of the Social Committee on the “Revision of the Marine Pollution Control Act promulgated by Royal Decree No 34/74 “.

At the outset of the discussion, Dr Hamad bin Sulaiman al Salmi, Head of the Committee, explained that the proposal accrues from the need created by the huge volume of developments that have accelerated in the last four decades, in security and environmental safety.

This, he said, necessitates keeping up of the domestic legislation with these developments, and the adoption of appropriate legislative orientations to contain the conditions caused by environmental pollution and to work to adopt the appropriate legislative directions to contain the conditions resulting from environmental pollution.

This legislation is related to the control and prevention of pollution in the marine environment. The proposal aims to review the articles of the Marine Pollution Control Act promulgated by the Royal Decree No 34/74 with the provisions of the Environmental Protection Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 114/2001, and take advantage of international and national efforts and updates in the laws relating to marine pollution to reformulate and amend the articles of this law, and to come up with the appropriate recommendations and proposals that contribute to the strengthening of marine pollution control.

The council also reviewed and agreed to the request of the Committee of Education and Research on its desire to defer the study of a proposal to “benefit from those with expertise and disciplines after reaching retirement age”.

