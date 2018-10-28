Council of Oman women members visit drill sites

MUSCAT: A number of women members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura on Sunday visited the command sites of the joint exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 on Sunday. The exercise is jointly implemented by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other military units in collaboration with the Royal British Royal armed forces. They were received by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed (exercise director), Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (joint forces commander), Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (chief exercise control), Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (exercise deputy director), Maj Gen Amir bin Salim al Amri, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force, Major General Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British forces.

They were briefed on the stages and plans of the exercise and the major events which have been executed so far and the next stages of the exercise as well as other aspects regarding strategy, operations and deployment and the national objectives of the exercise. They also visited the exercise’s media centre where they had a first-hand insight into the role of media and the technical devices used for the coverage, documentation and archiving of the exercise. Meanwhile, the Musandam Command Sector is carrying out its share of the missions as part of the joint exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 by combining with the other military and civil sectors that are participating in the exercise. The Musandam sector was tasked with a number of missions as part of the joint command’s plan. The Musandam sector has dedicated its entire capabilities to ensure successful implementation of the plan laid out by the joint command. — ONA

