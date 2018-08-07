Council of Oman to showcase cooperation at Salalah Festival

MUSCAT: The State Council and Majlis Ash’shura will participate in the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF).

The joint initiatives include participation in the exhibition and seminar at the Municipal Leisure Centre in Salalah, from August 11. The seminar entitled ‘Oman Council and National Course of Action’ will be hosted on August 14.

Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura said that the participation of the two councils in STF is part of their efforts to strengthen their presence in events throughout the country with a view to reaching out to the community and deepening relationship.

He further said, “The participation is of exceptional importance, given the status of the Salalah Tourism Festival, a landmark tourist event that attracts a large number of visitors from within and outside the Sultanate, and its events have proved successful in attracting huge interest, which has enhanced the value of the festival.”

He also extended invitation to all to visit the venue of the councils at the exhibition and learn about the exhibits documenting the evolution of the Shura in the Sultanate till the present time. The invite also includes the seminar ‘Oman Council and role in national action’, which highlights the achievements and contribution to national action within the state of institutions and law in the Sultanate by the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura.

