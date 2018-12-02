Council of Ministers issues statement

Muscat: The Council of Ministers today issued a statement reading as follows:

“The Council of Ministers hereby expresses its deep appreciation and thanks to all citizens for their manifestation of passionate sentiments and celebrations that took place in all parts of the Sultanate on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day. The loyal citizens have demonstrated love, allegiance and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said for realizing civilizational achievements for Oman in this bountiful and prosperous reign.

On this auspicious occasion, the Council of Ministers would like to voice its appreciation and gratitude to all sisterly and friendly countries for their ardent wishes to Oman, which reflected strong ties of fraternity and friendship.

“Also, on the occasion of the 47th National Day of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, the Council of Ministers expresses heartfelt fraternal wishes to brotherly Emirates people, praying to the Almighty Allah to realize further progress and prosperity to them.

“His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, has expressed his best wishes to GCC states, thanking them for their show of sincere sentiments to the Sultanate. He prayed to the Almighty to achieve stronger reunion and more brotherliness for them, in realization of their people’s aspiration for a better future where stability and prosperity prevail.” –ONA