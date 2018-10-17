Council of Ministers hails role of women

Muscat: The Council of Ministers issued a statement on the occasion of Omani Women’s Day on Wednesday. “The Sultanate’s celebration of Omani Women’s Day on October 17 every year crown’s Omani women’s role in the march of comprehensive rebuilding that the country is witnessing under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Omani women have proved their efficiency in shouldering their national responsibility side by side with men in all sectors of work and productivity. This is besides women’s role in representing the Sultanate in regional and international arenas. Despite women assuming that role, it has not affected their commitment to family responsibilities and their dedication to the upbringing of promising generations of Omanis. “The Council, while congratulating women on this happy occasion, also expresses its greetings to mothers who accord full attention to their children so that they could continue to grow and enjoy the prosperity, which the Almighty God has bestowed on this country and its people.” — ONA

