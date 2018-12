Muscat: The Council of Ministers appreciated the proposal of Majlis Ash’shura to set up a unit for measuring the performance of governmental organisations. The Shura office chaired by Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, also reviewed the reply of the Chairman of the Public Authority for Social Insurance on the question from one of the members about the Authority’s investment plans and the measures taken to reduce the actuary deficit. It also reviewed the reply of the Minister of Commerce and Industry on the inquiry submitted by one of the members about the legal consultancy for the Commercial Companies Law. The Office also reviewed the question by one of the members on the need to limit the spread of private tuition, the role of the ministry in the issue, and the assessment mechanism for the teacher performance. — ONA