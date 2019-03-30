Council of Arab Economic Unity honours Madayn CEO

Muscat, March 30 – The Council of Arab Economic Unity at the League of Arab States, in cooperation with Excellence Awards Academy, honoured recently Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) as the Personality of the Year in the field of industrial investment. The awarding ceremony was held in Cairo, Egypt under the auspices of Dr Hala el Said, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform, and in the presence of Ambassador Mohammed Rabea, Secretary General of the Council of Arab Economic Unity, and a number of officials and businessmen representing various Arab countries.

During the event, Hilal al Hasani highlighted to the attendees the vision of Madayn which is to enhance Oman’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission to attract industrial investments and provide continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes. He also outlined the objectives of Madayn which include attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital; contributing to stimulating the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development; achieving environmental sustainability; and contributing to the creation of new job opportunities for the national cadres.

