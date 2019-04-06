Council member to participate in UN youth forum

MUSCAT: Rayya Salim Said al Mantheri, member of the State Council, will participate in the 8th World Youth Forum being organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Council, at the organisation’s headquarters in New York from April 8 to 9. She left on Saturday for the US to participate in the forum representing the Arab Group in the IPU Young Parliamentarians Forum. The forum will begin on Monday with a speech by UN Economic and Social Council President. The forum will discuss many topics related to young people, including: Youth priorities in implementing sustainable development goals, identifying youth needs at the regional level and reviewing ways to achieve them in the light of the goals of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan, the role of youth in peace and security, young people and looking to the future, and other topics aimed at empowering young people and strengthening their role in sustainable development.

