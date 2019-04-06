Council-Majlis delegation attends IPU assembly

DOHA: The State Council and Majlis Ash’shura are taking part in the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) which is being held in Doha during April 6-10. The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura. The delegation comprises members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura. In preparation for the assembly, the Sultanate’s delegation took part in the coordination meeting which was presided over by the chairman of the IPU.

On the sidelines of the coordination meeting of the Arab group, the chairman of Majlis Ash’shura received Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al Mahmoud, Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar. He also received Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the IPU.

Naashiah Saud Mohamed al Kharoosi, State Council member, and Dr Aisha Ahmed Yousuf al Washahi participated in the meetings at the 29th session of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians.

Programmes to promote gender equality were discussed which included: Report of the Office of Women Parliamentarians, report on gender partnership and a review of the recent IPU activities to promote gender equality.

The draft resolutions on the agenda of the 140th General Assembly of the First Union included: “The inadmissibility of the use of mercenaries as means of undermining peace and violation of human rights” prepared by the Standing Committee on International Peace and Security and the draft resolution on “The role of fair and free trade and investment in achieving the goals of sustainable development” particularly with regard to economic equality, sustainable infrastructure, industry and innovation.

All aspects of the draft resolutions were reviewed from a gender perspective to produce gender recommendations and submitted to the committees for inclusion in the amendments to the draft resolutions.

In the same context, the two participants attended a panel discussion entitled “Equality at work”, which reviewed the widening gender gap in the composition of the world’s labour force.

The workshop focused on the importance of sharing experiences, sharing outstanding practices and strategies, legislation and procedures for gender equality in employment, and on ensuring equitable social protection for all and eliminating exploitation in all forms.

The workshop concluded that the equal participation of women in the labour force and gender equality in employment would have a multiplier effect on development and human rights and would contribute to the economic empowerment of women.

