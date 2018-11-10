Council chairperson at London meet

MUSCAT: Vice Chairperson of the State Council Suad Mohamed Ali Sulaiman participated in the World Conference of Women Parliamentarians, which opened on at the House of Commons in the British Parliament building in London to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the UK. About one hundred women parliamentarians from all over the world took part. They discussed the mechanisms of empowering women and their achievements and enhancing their developmental role in bringing about positive change at the national and international levels. The Conference also emphasised the role of women in political participation and ensuring their effective participation in decision-making.

