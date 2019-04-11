Copy of Greek envoy’s credentials received

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received on Thursday a copy of credentials of Ioannis Taghis as plenipotentiary and non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Greece to the Sultanate.

Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his new tour of duty, and the bilateral relations between the two countries further progress.

The meeting was

attended by Badr bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of West Europe Department, and Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Head of the Protocols Department. — ONA

Related