COPY OF CREDENTIALS RECEIVED FROM ETHIOPIAN ENVOY

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, on Thursday received a copy of credentials of Ayrurit Mohamed Yassin, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia appointed to the Sultanate. Alawi welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success in her tour of duty, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Ethiopia further progress and growth in all fields. The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs. — ONA

